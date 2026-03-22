Mumbai Horror: 22-Year-Old Beaten To Death Over Parking Dispute - VIRAL VIDEO

Mumbai Horror: Viral Video Shows 22-Year-Old Beaten To Death On Road Over Parking Dispute | Kikki Singh X Account

Mumbai: A disturbing video circulating on social media has sparked outrage after it allegedly captured a brutal assault on a city street, reportedly stemming from a parking dispute.

The video, shared by X (formerly Twitter) user Kikki Singh, shows a man being mercilessly beaten in full public view. The victim appears severely injured, with blood visible on his face, and is heard pleading for the assault to stop. The intensity of the attack and the victim’s helpless condition have raised serious concerns over public safety and bystander inaction.

मुंबई में एक छोटे से पार्किंग विवाद को लेकर आशिक खान ने 22 साल के अश्विनी नादर



को तब तक पीटा जब तक उसकी मौत नहीं हो गई pic.twitter.com/tPJdXktqeO — Kikki Singh (@singh_kikki) March 21, 2026

According to the caption accompanying the video, the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Ashwini Nadar, while the accused has been named as Ashik Khan. The post further claims that the assault proved fatal, although there has been no official confirmation from the police at the time of writing.

Visuals from the video show the victim being dragged to the ground, allegedly with the help of a rope, before being repeatedly attacked. The assailant is seen using what appears to be a rope or stick-like object to strike the victim multiple times. The incident reportedly took place following an argument over a parking issue, which escalated into extreme violence.

The clip has triggered widespread reactions online, with users demanding strict action against the accused and questioning how such an incident unfolded in a public space without immediate intervention. The video also raises concerns about the increasing instances of violence over trivial disputes in urban areas.

Incidents like these underline the urgent need for stricter enforcement and increased civic awareness, as minor altercations continue to spiral into serious and, at times, fatal consequences.

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