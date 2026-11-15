Not processing solid waste at your Mumbai home? A Rs 235 charge could await

The BMC has proposed to charge households in buildings that do not process solid waste. |

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s solid waste management department has reportedly proposed a Rs 235 per household charge on buildings that fail to process solid waste generated on their premises.

The charge will apply to buildings classified as bulk waste generators if they do not process solid waste, The Times of India reported.

The Rs 235 per household amount is based on the cost incurred by the BMC’s solid waste management department to process solid waste, which is roughly Rs 3,500 per tonne.

Charge to be recovered through property tax

The charge will be levied after giving buildings a three-month grace period, and will be recovered through property tax bills.

The move is aimed at enforcing the Solid Waste Management Rules, according to which bulk waste generators have a larger responsibility to process the waste that they create.

“These requirements are part of a nationwide regulatory framework and are being implemented under the Supreme Court’s continuing directions and monitoring,” the newspaper quoted a BMC official as saying. “BMC’s proposed framework is intended to facilitate compliance rather than merely impose charges.”

Solid waste generation in Mumbai

At present, Mumbai generates about 7,000 metric tonnes of solid waste every day, and also produces a similar amount of construction and demolition waste.

Last year, the BMC directed all bulk waste generators to either process waste on-site or formally hand it over to the civic body. In August 2025, it also rolled out a dedicated service for the collection of domestic sanitary and special care waste, making it mandatory for BWG establishments generating such waste in large quantities to register, segregate it, and hand it over to the municipal corporation.

In May, around 17,624 entities were registered with the BMC, including housing societies, residential complexes, hotels, restaurants, malls, markets, commercial complexes, IT companies, schools, colleges, hospitals, as well as banquet halls and event venues. Many institutions and individuals remain unregistered.