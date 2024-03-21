Mumbai: Home Of Railway Official Robbed While On Paris Trip; Maid & Accomplices Accused

Railway officer Rachna Singh, residing within the jurisdiction of Byculla police station, travelled to Paris where her residence was burglarised. Singh has filed a case under sections 34 and 381 of the IPC against the maid Sushma, Sushma's husband Gopi, and Sushma's sister Surekha.

According to the information received from the police, the complainant Railway Officer Rachna Singh has been living in Nirmal Park Railway Officer Colony located in Byculla area since 2019. The complainant is working on the post of Senior Deputy Accountant General in Western Railway Division.

Singh's residence includes a servant quarter where Sushma, the servant, resides with her husband Gopi and their seven-year-old son and five-year-old daughter.

Details of case

At around 11 pm on February 28, Singh left with her husband to visit Paris and on February 29, the Singh couple reached Paris by Air France.

On March 4, maid Sushma called Singh from the mobile phone of Singh's office driver Ghanshyam and told him that her mobile had been stolen and hence she had called from Ghanshyam's mobile. On the phone, Sushma told Singh that she had forgotten the key of her cupboard at home, then Singh asked Sushma to keep the key safely with herself.

Singh arrived home on March 11 and began placing the clothes she had taken into the bag in the cupboard. It was then that she noticed the absence of the box containing her gold jewellery. When Singh inquired about this to Sushma and her husband, they did not provide a satisfactory response.

FIR registered, investigation underway

Rachna Singh became suspicious of Sushma, Sushma's husband and Sushma's sister, after which she lodged a complaint with the Byculla police. Based on Singh's complaint, an FIR was registered and investigation has started.

According to a police officer, two boxes were reported missing from Singh's cupboard, containing jewellery valued at approximately Rs 5.10 lakh, which had been stolen.