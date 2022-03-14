e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:51 PM IST

Mumbai: Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil announces CID inquiry into pen drive bomb dropped by Devendra Fadnavis

Sanjay Jog
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil | ANI

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has announced the CID inquiry into the pen drive bomb dropped by Devendra Fadnavis with regard to an alleged conspiracy hatched by the state government through special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan

He also informed that Chavan has resigned and governmentt has accepted it

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:51 PM IST