Mumbai: Home buyers demand early disposal of cases with MahaRera

Mumbai: About 100 home buyers protested outside the suburban collector's office demanding relief from the government on stressed housing projects as well as to expedite the disposal of cases at Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) among other demands.

“There is a delay by the government to appoint additional members at MahaRERA for speedy disposal of cases. With the home buyers suffering, we want the government to appoint members at the earliest, this will help in reducing pendency of cases at MahaRERA,” said Godfrey Pimenta, founder, Watchdog Foundation.

As per the housing regulator’s own rule book, each of the cases filed with it should be disposed of within 60 days from the filing of complaint. However, the rising case has made the property buyers wait for months or even beyond a year.

Detailed audit of all the stalled projects one of the demands

The other demands included getting a detailed audit of all the stalled projects which would help in ascertaining if the builder had committed fraud or the project got stalled due to change in regulations. Accordingly appropriate steps can be taken to ensure projects' completion.

Further, assistance was sought from the government to facilitate special window for affordable and mid-income housing (SWAMIH) fund or a similar funding for stressed realty projects, so that they are completed and provide relief to all the stakeholders.

“We also demand seizure of properties of rogue developers under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act. They should not be let away for having put several stakeholders, most importantly home buyers in the lurch,” added Pimenta.

Lastly, they sought termination of letter of intent for stalled slum rehabilitation scheme projects that have been languishing for more than three years and government support in appointment of new developers in their places.