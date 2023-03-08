Mumbai: 7 children school for visually-impaired hospitalised following symptoms of food poisoning

Mumbai: Seven children of a special school for the visually-impaired from south Mumbai were hospitalised on Tuesday following symptoms of food poisoning and fever, officials said.

According to information provided by Nair Hospital to the BMC, the incident took place in the Victoria Memorial School for the Blind at around 12.52 pm. Out of the seven children, five are above the age of 12 and two below.

They are Kalpesh Pawar (11), Sumit Sarkar (11), Somnath Mudkat (14), Akshay Monisware (14), Aniket Raut (15), Sharad Qureshi (17) and Parmeshwar Padmagane (18).

“Five children complained of vomiting and abdominal pains while two others are suffering from fever,” an official said, adding the children’s health is stable now.

A report in news agency IANS claimed that the children suddenly fell sick after consuming food at Holi festivities. However, a senior official told Free Press Journal that the children were keeping unwell since last couple days.

Senior Police Inspector Vivek Shende of Tardeo Police Station said that no food poisoning has happened to the children. These children were suffering from fever for the last two days and were vomiting, for which they were brought to the hospital. Police has not taken any action in this matter.