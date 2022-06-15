Mumbai: HN Reliance Foundation Hospital performs rare heart valve operation | Photo Credit: Unsplash

A 63-year-old woman got a rare transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement (TTVR) – the first Sapien 3 TVH implant without an open heart surgery – at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. With this, the hospital has become the first in the western region to have performed it on all four valves via transcatheter technique. The patient had undergone initial open heart surgery in 2005 for narrowing the tricuspid valve. After 15 years, she started feeling breathless frequently. In the past six months, her condition deteriorated to the point where she was unable to walk more than a few steps as the old surgical valve had degenerated.

As per doctors, TTVR improves outcomes for patients with severe tricuspid regurgitation. Dr Maulik Parekh, the head of the structural heart programme at the hospital, said that given the previously conducted open heart surgery, the pacemaker insertion and understanding of the patient’s critical condition, TTVR was the most effective treatment option as it is minimally invasive. The procedure is known to reduce hospitalisation leading to better outcomes.

“This is testament to our pioneering efforts in improving treatment techniques for safe and successful patient outcomes and advancing in the healthcare space,” he said. Dr Parekh added, “The procedure was life-saving for the patient as another open-heart procedure may have caused complications and even proved fatal. The procedure was conducted within 90 minutes and the patient had zero stitches.” He said she was discharged in 48 hours, being able to exercise and live an active lifestyle after four days.