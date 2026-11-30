Mumbai Hit-And-Run Tragedy Claims Life Of 9-Year-Old Boy After Bolero Pickup Hits Him In Goregaon East, Driver Flees |

Mumbai: A nine-year-old boy, Mohammad Faizan, died after being hit by a water-filled Bolero pickup vehicle in Goregaon East on Saturday evening. The driver fled the spot. According to Dindoshi police, Faizan lived in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Goregaon Link Road. His father, Saddam Hussain Mohaddam Adil, 39, operates a box factory nearby. Around 6pm, Faizan visited his father, who gave him Rs10 to buy snacks.

While returning home across Trimurti Society’s open ground, the vehicle hit him, causing severe head injuries. Neighbours alerted his father. The police rushed Faizan to Trauma Care Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. “The driver fled out of fear. However, we will arrest him soon,” an officer said. The police registered a case on Sunday under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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