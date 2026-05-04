Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Speeding Dumper Kills 40-Year-Old Man In Chunabhatti, Driver Flees

Hit-and-Run in Mumbai: Speeding Dumper Crushes Man to Death, Driver Absconds | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 4: A 40-year-old man was killed in a tragic hit-and-run incident after a speeding dumper ran him over in Chunabhatti on the night of May 2. The driver abandoned the vehicle at the scene and fled, police said.

Police alerted during patrol

According to the FIR, Police Constable Yogita Shankar Shirke, 32, attached to Chunabhatti Police Station, was on routine patrol with her team around 9:45 pm along V.N. Purav Marg when they were alerted about the accident.

Rajendra Gopal Tambe, 53, who was on security duty at the main gate of the Jogani Industries area, informed them about the incident that occurred in an open space adjacent to the gate.

Shirke immediately visited the spot and informed her seniors. A police team rushed to the scene and shifted the injured man to Sion Hospital for urgent medical treatment. However, doctors declared him dead before admission.

Dumper found abandoned

Tambe told the police that a Tata dumper bearing registration number MH 03 ES 1694 was involved in the accident. During the investigation, police found the dumper abandoned in the middle of the road about 100 feet from the accident site. The driver had fled the scene.

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Victim identified, probe underway

The deceased has been identified as Lala, 40, a resident of Govandi. Police are in the process of gathering further details about him.

A case has been registered against the unidentified dumper driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

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