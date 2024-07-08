Mumbai Hit-and-Run Case: CM Eknath Shinde Orders Stern Action Against Drunk Driving And Nightlife Violations

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: Pune Porsche car hit and run case and recent Worli BMW car hit and run case have brought state government into troubles. After issuing directions to take stern action against the Worli hit and run case accused On Sunday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde issued overall directions to Mumbai Police Commissioner and BMC administration on Monday.

CM Eknath Shinde has given directions to the Mumbai Police Commissioner to prevent the cases of drunk and drive in Mumbai and for this purpose strict action should be taken against the people who drives car and ride bikes in drunkenness by checking on roads, chowks and busy places.

The frequency of inspections should be increased, especially at night and on weekends. Strict action should be taken and fines should be levied on drivers who drive under the influence of alcohol.

At the same time , strict action should be taken against the drivers who repeatedly violate the rules ( repeat offenders). The license of such habitual vehicle drivers should be cancelled.

At the same time , directions have been given by the CM Shinde to the police administration and the Mumbai Municipal Corporation administration to take action against the pubs and bars that violate the rules .

Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Police Administration should conduct regular inspection of pubs, bars and restaurants in the city. Regular checks should be done regarding opening hours of pubs , bars , restaurants, noise pollution regulations , required licenses. Action should be taken against bars, pubs and restaurants that operate late at night and their licenses should be revoked.

Public awareness should be created regarding the side effects of driving while consuming alcohol. Shinde also suggested all the relevant administrative bodies to take strict action keeping safety of the people and the observance of law and order.