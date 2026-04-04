Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: 88-Year-Old Man Dies Days After Being Hit In Vile Parle While Out To Buy Medicines | Representational Image

Mumbai: An 88-year-old man from Vile Parle, West, died on March 26, days after being struck by a speeding two-wheeler in a hit-and-run incident.



The police said that the deceased, Hasmukhbhai Shah, a resident of Swastik Society, had stepped out on the evening of March 22 to buy medicines when the unidentified rider hit him and fled the scene. He was immediately rushed to Cooper Hospital by the building’s security guard and family members.



Shah was treated at Cooper Hospital in Juhu from March 22 to 23. As his condition did not improve, he was later shifted to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.



The victim’s son, Rajesh Shah, 63, a businessman, approached the Juhu police on March 30 after completing his father’s last rites. In his complaint, he alleged that the rider had left without offering any help or notifying the authorities.



Police are now reviewing CCTV footage in the area to trace the two-wheeler and identify the rider.

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