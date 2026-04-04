Mumbai Shocker: Price Row Turns Violent As Customer Bites Off Vada Pav Vendor's Finger In Malad | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A shocking incident came to light in Malad East, where an individual allegedly bit a vada pav vendor’s fingers and severed the upper part of the middle finger on his right hand.



The incident occurred on March 28. The accused, a customer, reportedly got into an argument with the vendor over the price of a samosa and a cutlet. The Dindoshi police registered a case against the accused for allegedly voluntarily causing hurt and subsequently arrested him. The accused has been identified as Laxmandhar Mangal Malik.



According to the police, the complainant, Ranjit Singh, 40, is a resident of Malad East and has been running a ‘Sahar Vada Pav’ stall at Shivaji Chowk in the area for the past four years. He sells samosas and cutlets along with vada pav.



On March 28, at around 7 pm, Singh was at his stall along with his son, Aryan. At around 8:30 pm, a customer arrived and ordered a samosa and a cutlet. After eating, Aryan asked Malik for payment. When asked to pay, Malik began arguing over the price and verbally abusing him.



Although Malik eventually made the payment online, he continued to verbally abuse Singh and his son. In response, Singh also retaliated and asked him to leave the place. However, the argument escalated, and Malik allegedly assaulted Singh.



During the scuffle, Singh tried to push Malik away, but Malik bit the fingers of Singh’s right hand and severed the upper part of his middle finger. He also bit the middle and thumb fingers of Singh’s left hand, causing serious injuries.





Upon hearing the commotion, residents gathered at the spot, overpowered the accused, and handed him over to the police. Bystanders rushed Singh to KEM Hospital in Parel for treatment. After receiving treatment, Singh approached the police and filed a complaint against Malik.



The police registered a case against the accused under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on March 29.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/