 Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: 78-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit By School Bus In Andheri
A 78-year-old woman, Usha Bolar, died after being hit by a school bus during her morning walk in Andheri East, Mumbai. The driver failed to brake in time and fled when confronted by a constable. The woman was taken to Cooper Hospital but succumbed to her injuries. The children on board were unharmed and sent home. The driver was later arrested and charged with negligence and rash driving.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 08:51 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case: 78-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit By School Bus In Andheri | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 78-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a school bus in Andheri East last week. The victim, Usha Bolar, was on her morning walk near Telli Galli at 6.45 am when the bus, carrying at least 10 children from Andheri Kurla Road towards the Western Express Highway, struck her.

A constable on duty at a nearby junction rushed to the scene. He said the driver was unable to apply brakes on time, causing the woman to fall under the left-side wheels. He added that the driver Santosh Nirgude, 40, alighted to check on the victim but when he saw the constable approaching, he drove away.

The police said none of the schoolchildren were harmed. They were safely sent home after their parents were notified. Meanwhile, the woman was rushed to Cooper Hospital in Juhu, where she succumbed to her injuries. Her family was contacted using her mobile phone.

Following a search, Nirgude was arrested a few hours later. He has been charged with causing death by negligence, rash driving, and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

