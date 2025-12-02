'Big Boss Surveillance': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App On New Phones

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi | ANI

Mumbai: A political firestorm erupted late Monday night after Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi strongly condemned a government directive mandating the pre-installation and non-removability of the Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app on all new mobile phones sold in India. The directive, issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on November 28, gives major manufacturers, including Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi, 90 days to comply.

Sanchar Saathi mobile Application mandate to every mobile phone manufacturer as a permanent mobile feature by the GoI is nothing but another BIG BOSS surveillance moment.

Such shady ways to get into individual phones will be protested and opposed & if the IT Ministry thinks that… — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) December 1, 2025

Allegations Of State Surveillance

Chaturvedi took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice her deep concern, likening the move to a 'BIG BOSS surveillance moment.' She wrote, "Sanchar Saathi mobile Application mandate to every mobile phone manufacturer as a permanent mobile feature by the GoI is nothing but another BIG BOSS surveillance moment."

The Sena MP argued that the government was resorting to 'shady ways to get into individual phones' instead of creating a robust redressal system for telecom-related issues. She warned the IT Ministry to be 'ready for a pushback!' if it prioritizes creating surveillance systems.

The DoT's Cyber Safety Rationale

The DoT's order mandates that the Sanchar Saathi app must be pre-installed on all new devices and must be readily visible and accessible to users, with its functionalities neither disabled nor restricted. The government has positioned the initiative as a crucial step to bolster telecom cybersecurity and safeguard citizens.

DoT issues directions for the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi App on mobile handsets to verify their genuineness. The pre-installed App must be Visible, Functional, and enabled for users during the first setup. Manufacturers must ensure the App is easily accessible during… pic.twitter.com/qrddTZFVk9 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2025

Sanchar Saathi, which was initially launched as a portal in early 2025, is primarily designed as a citizen-centric tool to combat mobile theft, fraud and the misuse of cloned or spoofed IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers. Officials cite the rising threat of cyber-frauds and device misuse, stating that the non-removable installation is essential to ensure the integrity of the country's mobile ecosystem.

Industry & Privacy Concerns

The government's directive is expected to face resistance from global smartphone giants, particularly Apple, whose corporate policies generally prohibit the pre-installation of non-proprietary applications.