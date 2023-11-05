Sanchar Sathi, Your Go-To Portal For SIM Security

Mumbai: In a span of around three months since its launch, the Sanchar Sathi portal has helped to stop 52 lakh fake mobile connections, register more than 300 FIRs against 67 blacklisted dealers, locate 3 lakh mobile phones, and block 17,000 stolen handsets and 66,000 suspicious WhatsApp accounts. A citizen-centric initiative launched by the Centre on May 17, the portal helps the citizens to verify how many SIM cards have been purchased in their names. If one finds that a SIM has been fraudulently obtained in his/her name, it can block the number with the help of Sanchar Saathi.

The portal's aim is to shield us from cyber fraudsters and prevent the misuse of documents submitted by us at the time of obtaining a new SIM. Go through the below steps to navigate Sanchar Saathi and boost your digital security.

Visit this link: tafcop.sancharsaathi.gov.in/telecomUser/loginPage

After landing on the page, enter your contact number and the given security captcha

Once you click on 'validate' button, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent on your contact number

After entering the OTP, you will be able to see all the mobile numbers linked to your contact

In case, you spot suspicious numbers in this list, then you can block them

You have just click on the check box in front of that number

After this, click on the option 'not known' and then tap on the 'report' button

If you see any old number which is no longer in use then click on 'not required' option

Your request will be followed up by the department of telecommunications

“The Sanchar Saathi portal is a powerful tool in the government's arsenal, allowing them to empower citizens, enhance mobile security, and foster awareness of government initiatives. This portal equips individuals to take control of their mobile connections, trace lost devices, and verify the authenticity of their devices. With collaborative efforts from various stakeholders, it serves as a multi-pronged strategy in the government's mission to neutralize cyber crime syndicates and disrupt their illicit networks. According to Mr Gonsalves, this is a great step to safeguard the digital realm and block the sources of cybercriminal proceeds,” said Smith Gonsalves, a seasoned cyber crime investigator.

