 Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 83-Year-Old Powai Woman Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Speeding Car, Driver Flees
An 83-year-old woman, a resident of Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, sustained serious injuries after a speeding car hit her. The unidentified driver fled without helping her. According to the FIR, the near-fatal mishap occurred on October 24 around 8.20am when the senior citizen, Buckan Pherwani, was walking to a relative's house located nearby.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 03:05 AM IST
article-image
An 83-year-old woman sustained severe injuries after a speeding car struck her in Powai; the driver fled the scene | Representational Image

Mumbai: An 83-year-old woman, a resident of Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, sustained serious injuries after a speeding car hit her. The unidentified driver fled without helping her.

According to the FIR, the near-fatal mishap occurred on October 24 around 8.20am when the senior citizen, Buckan Pherwani, was walking to a relative's house located nearby.

The recklessly-driven four-wheeler (MH03 EG 6285) rammed into her head-on, resulting in a fractured nose and serious chest injuries.

Pherwani's relatives transported her to a hospital where she is currently receiving treatment. Based on her niece's complaint, the Powai police have booked the driver for endangering life and rash driving. A police officer stated, “We have identified the car number and will arrest the driver soon.”

