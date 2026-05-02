Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 3 Sewer Workers Seriously Injured After Speeding Tempo Rams Them In Powai; Accused Driver On Run

Representational Image | file

Mumbai: Three sewer workers were seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Powai after a speeding tempo rammed into them and fled the spot, police confirmed on Saturday. The accident reportedly took place in Morarji Nagar, where a team of labourers had been deployed for sewer cleaning work by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

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According to preliminary information, the workers were engaged in cleaning operations when the tempo, allegedly moving at high speed, crashed into them. The driver fled immediately without stopping to assist the injured, raising serious concerns over road safety and accountability.

Probe Underway To Trace Accused Driver

The Powai Police have registered a case against an unidentified driver and launched a search operation to trace the accused. In connection with the incident, the contractor responsible for deploying the workers has been detained for questioning.

Police are also examining whether adequate safety measures were in place at the work site. All three injured workers were rushed to a nearby hospital and are reported to be in serious condition. Further investigation is underway.

5-Year-Old Killed In Nashik Hit-And-Run

In another hit-and-run case, a five-year-old girl was killed in Nashik after a reckless two-wheeler rider caused a crash at Pathardi Phata in the CIDCO area.

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The victim, Khushi Ramesh Gavit, was travelling with her family when the accused rider allegedly made a sudden and dangerous cut, causing their vehicle to skid. The child sustained critical injuries and died before she could receive medical treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the accused, with CCTV footage of the incident aiding the investigation.

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