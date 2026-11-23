A speeding truck allegedly rammed into a motorcycle near Navghar Bridge in Mulund, killing its 22-year-old rider | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 23, 2026: A 22-year-old motorcycle rider was killed after a speeding truck rammed into his two-wheeler from behind on the Eastern Express Highway near Navghar Bridge in Mulund (East) in the early hours of November 23. The truck driver allegedly fled the scene after the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Arbaaz Yar Mohammad Ansari. The Navghar police have registered a case against an unidentified truck driver for causing death by negligence and are investigating the incident.

Friends Were Returning From Catering Assignment

According to the FIR, the complainant, Sameer Gulzar Khan, 22, who runs a catering business and resides in Ghatkopar West, was a friend and neighbour of Ansari. The two regularly worked together on catering assignments.

On November 22, Khan and Ansari, along with their employees, had travelled to Ulhasnagar for a catering assignment. After completing the work, the duo left for home on Khan's motorcycle (MH 03 EM 9234), with Ansari riding the two-wheeler and Khan seated behind him.

At around 3 am on November 23, while they were travelling along the southbound carriageway of the Eastern Express Highway near Navghar Bridge in Mulund (East), a speeding truck approaching from behind allegedly rammed into their motorcycle and fled without stopping.

Rider Dies Of Severe Head Injuries

The impact threw both men onto the road. Ansari sustained severe head injuries after falling on the road, while Khan suffered minor injuries.

Upon receiving information about the accident, personnel from Navghar police station rushed to the spot. As Ansari was critically injured, the police immediately shifted him in a police vehicle to Veer Savarkar Hospital in Mulund (East). However, doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

Police Hunt For Truck Driver

Following Khan's complaint, the Navghar police registered an FIR against the unidentified truck driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Also Watch:

The accused driver has been booked for allegedly driving rashly and negligently without paying attention to road conditions, causing the fatal collision and fleeing the spot. Police are conducting further investigations to identify the truck and trace its driver.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/