 Mumbai: History-Sheeter 'Gattya' Detained Under MPDA For Allegedly Terrorising Ghatkopar Residents
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Mumbai: History-Sheeter 'Gattya' Detained Under MPDA For Allegedly Terrorising Ghatkopar Residents

Sakinaka police have detained 31-year-old history-sheeter Kiran Sudhakar Tondse alias "Gattya" under the MPDA Act for allegedly terrorising residents of Asalfa, Ghatkopar West through repeated violent crimes. Despite multiple cases since 2017, including attempted murder and assault, his criminal activities allegedly continued, prompting preventive detention.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, July 13, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Mumbai: History-Sheeter 'Gattya' Detained Under MPDA For Allegedly Terrorising Ghatkopar Residents
Mumbai: History-Sheeter 'Gattya' Detained Under MPDA For Allegedly Terrorising Ghatkopar Residents | file pic [Representative Image]

Mumbai: The Sakinaka police have detained a 31-year-old history-sheeter under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act for allegedly committing several violent offences and terrorising residents in Asalfa, Ghatkopar West.

The accused, Kiran Sudhakar Tondse alias “Gattya”, resides at Shantikunj Society, opposite Machhi Market on the AndheriGhatkopar Link Road. The police said he frequently committed offences while carrying deadly weapons, creating fear among local residents.

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Several cases have been registered against Tondse at the Ghatkopar and Sakinaka police stations since 2017. These include attempted murder, grievous hurt, assault, criminal intimidation and violations of preventive orders.

The police said his alleged criminal activities continued despite repeated preventive action. His latest case was registered at the Sakinaka police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other relevant laws.

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