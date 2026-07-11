Major Human Trafficking Crackdown In Mira Road: Kashigaon Police Bust Sex Racket, Arrest Woman Accused, Rescue 2 Girls | Video

Mira Road: In a major crackdown on human trafficking, the Kashimira (Kashigaon) police busted a prostitution racket in the Mira Road East area, arresting a female pimp. The operation was executed by laying a trap using a decoy customer. Two young women trapped in the flesh trade were rescued during the raid, and a case has been registered against the accused under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
The successful operation by the Kashigaon police near Mumbai has created a stir in the locality. The police are currently investigating further to uncover other individuals linked to this racket.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Rahul Chavan (IPS) received a tip-off through a non-governmental organization (NGO) regarding the racket. The information revealed that a female pimp operating near the Meraki Hotel on Ghodbunder Road, along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, was sharing photographs of girls working in orchestra bars and dance clubs with clients to solicit them for commercial sex.
Acting on this intelligence, a raid was planned under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Rahulkumar Patil of the Kashigaon police station. A special team set up a trap using a decoy customer.
The police raided the vicinity of Meraki Hotel, taking the female pimp into custody and safely rescuing the two victimized girls. A case has been registered against the accused under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and the Kashigaon police are conducting further investigation.
Meanwhile, the police have appealed to citizens to immediately report any such illegal activities to the authorities.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: