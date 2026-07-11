Major Human Trafficking Crackdown In Mira Road: Kashigaon Police Bust Sex Racket, Arrest Woman Accused, Rescue 2 Girls | Video | X / @sirajnoorani

​Mira Road: In a major crackdown on human trafficking, the Kashimira (Kashigaon) police busted a prostitution racket in the Mira Road East area, arresting a female pimp. The operation was executed by laying a trap using a decoy customer. Two young women trapped in the flesh trade were rescued during the raid, and a case has been registered against the accused under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

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​The successful operation by the Kashigaon police near Mumbai has created a stir in the locality. The police are currently investigating further to uncover other individuals linked to this racket.

​Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Rahul Chavan (IPS) received a tip-off through a non-governmental organization (NGO) regarding the racket. The information revealed that a female pimp operating near the Meraki Hotel on Ghodbunder Road, along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, was sharing photographs of girls working in orchestra bars and dance clubs with clients to solicit them for commercial sex.

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​Acting on this intelligence, a raid was planned under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Rahulkumar Patil of the Kashigaon police station. A special team set up a trap using a decoy customer.

​The police raided the vicinity of Meraki Hotel, taking the female pimp into custody and safely rescuing the two victimized girls. A case has been registered against the accused under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and the Kashigaon police are conducting further investigation.

​Meanwhile, the police have appealed to citizens to immediately report any such illegal activities to the authorities.