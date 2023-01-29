e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha begins; seeks implementation of love jihad, anti-conversion law

The march started from Shivaji Park, and saw huge participation from several Hindutva organizations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab
The Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of Hindu right-wing organisations, organised a rally under the banner of ‘Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha’.

The march started from Shivaji Park, and saw huge participation from several Hindutva organizations. Leaders of the Eknath Shinde's BSS along with BJP leaders have joined this march.

Around 30 such rallies have already been organised across Maharashtra till now. The organisers have been seeking the implementation of a law against alleged love jihad and religious conversions. 

The march will be taken up to Prabhadevi where a meeting is going to be held.

Mumbai Traffic Police earlier issued a notification stating that vehicular movement around Dadar will be affected on Sunday due to a morcha that is being organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj.

article-image

