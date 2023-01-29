Mumbai: Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha begins; seeks implementation of love jihad, anti-conversion law

Screengrab

The Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of Hindu right-wing organisations, organised a rally under the banner of ‘Hindu Jan Aakrosh Morcha’.

The march started from Shivaji Park, and saw huge participation from several Hindutva organizations. Leaders of the Eknath Shinde's BSS along with BJP leaders have joined this march.

Around 30 such rallies have already been organised across Maharashtra till now. The organisers have been seeking the implementation of a law against alleged love jihad and religious conversions.

The march will be taken up to Prabhadevi where a meeting is going to be held.

Mumbai Traffic Police earlier issued a notification stating that vehicular movement around Dadar will be affected on Sunday due to a morcha that is being organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)