Mumbai: High tower floodlights to be installed next to rail tracks to address technical track failures

High tower flood lights will now be installed next to rail tracks not just for improving security but also to address technical track failures. For the first time on Indian Railways, the Central Railway will be installing these high halogen lamp towers at selective locations between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Dadar stations right next to the rail tracks.

These high mast halogen towers will be placed most likely between Byculla and Parel stations in the first stage. According to sources, they will then go further south towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

"We will be starting a pilot project for installing permanent halogen light towers on CSMT-Dadar stretch. It will mainly benefit our gangmen and trackmen who carry out maintenance works at night," said Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway.

Usually these trackmen carry out various works at night when suburban trains are not operating. These include cleaning of tracks, repairing OHE and signalling cables, looking for rail repairs etc. All these works are done with help of temporary portable lights that doesn't provide the desired output.

The problem arises especially when taking care of rail tracks, points and tongue rails that needs precision and even slightest of shift (in millimetres) could lead to disasters. The CR authorities will augment the critical tracks and points that are prone to failures and cracks.

"We are identifying locations where there high mast halogen light towers can be installed that would provide focus light to rail tracks and crossovers frequently used by trains. We are working out the details and after this tenders shall be called," said a CR official on condition of anonymity.

The probable capacity of each of the light bulbs of these high mast towers could be 230 Volt or so. However they will have to ensure that the power supply of these high mast towers don't effect the 25000 Volt OHE cables that supply electricity to trains.

After this stretch on CSMT-Dadar, the CR authorities will replicate it on CSMT-Mankhurd and Dadar-Thane stretches. The rail authorities are also going to improve the strength of tongue rails which is a track component that allows trains to switch rail lines on crossovers.High tower flood lights to be installed next to rail tracks to address technical track failures

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 08:06 PM IST