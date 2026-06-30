Mumbai Heritage Update: Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹5.63 Crore To Restore Historic Asiatic Library Building

Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale inspected the ongoing restoration of Mumbai's historic Asiatic Library | File Photo

Mumbai, June 30: Reaffirming its commitment to preserving Maharashtra's architectural and cultural heritage, the state government has accelerated restoration and conservation work at the iconic Asiatic Library building in south Mumbai.

Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale on Tuesday inspected the ongoing work and directed officials to ensure high-quality execution while preserving the monument's original architectural character.

Heritage Restoration Underway

During the inspection, the minister said the Asiatic Library is not merely a library but an invaluable symbol of Maharashtra's cultural, educational and intellectual legacy.

He said the government is committed to conserving heritage structures while equipping them with modern facilities without compromising their historical identity.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has sanctioned Rs 5.63 crore for the restoration project, under which 12 conservation and repair works are being undertaken. The government has set a target of completing all works by July 2026.

Constructed in 1835, the Grade-I heritage structure is one of Mumbai's oldest public buildings. Spread across approximately 3,765 square metres, it houses the Directorate of Libraries, the State Central Library, the Asiatic Society of Mumbai, the Office of the Inspector General of Registration and Stamps, and the Maharashtra State Women's Council.

Comprehensive Conservation Plan

The restoration project includes repairs to plaster, ceilings and civil structures, repainting, melamine polishing of wooden fixtures, and conservation of the building's original doors, windows and cupboards.

Renovation of toilets, installation of protective mesh, repairs to staff rooms, restoration of staircases and corridors, replacement of flooring where required, and structural strengthening of vulnerable portions have also been included in the project.

The work will also cover the main library hall, reading room, book distribution section, Rajaram Mohan Roy Office and the Dr P. V. Kane Postgraduate Research Institute.

Special measures are being taken to protect the valuable collection of books stored in the basement through waterproofing, moisture control and structural reinforcement.

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Minister Reviews Progress

Bhosale instructed officials to strictly adhere to heritage conservation norms, ensure timely completion of the project and minimise inconvenience to visitors during the restoration work.

He said preserving historic landmarks such as the Asiatic Library is a priority for the state government to ensure that future generations inherit Maharashtra's rich cultural and intellectual heritage.

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