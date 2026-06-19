Mumbai Heritage Revival: BMC, Customs Sign MoU To Restore 800-Year-Old Mahim Fort At ₹20 Crore Cost

BMC and the Customs Department have launched a ₹20-crore project to restore and revive the historic 800-year-old Mahim Fort in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, June 18: In a major step towards preserving Mumbai's heritage, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Customs Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the civic headquarters on Thursday for the restoration and revival of the state-protected Mahim Fort.

The project envisages the conservation of the historic 800-year-old fort and the rejuvenation of its adjoining three-acre precinct at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

Civic officials said the restoration is expected to be completed within the next two years, paving the way for the fort's transformation into a landmark heritage destination. Meanwhile, the civic administration is also considering levying an entry fee for visitors as part of the fort's long-term maintenance and management plan.

MoU signed for restoration project

Speaking on the occasion, Bhide said, "The restoration of Mahim Fort would help revive the monument's historic grandeur and that the civic body's decision to undertake the conservation work was a matter of pride."

The event was attended by Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City); Ajaykumar Pandey, Principal Commissioner of Customs; Nitin Tagade and Vikram Phadke, Additional Commissioners of Customs; heritage conservation architect Vikas Dilawari; and K.K. Sangale of Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute.

Encroachments cleared from precinct

The restoration of Mahim Fort was preceded by the challenging task of clearing decades-old encroachments from the fort precinct. Spread across approximately 3,796.02 square metres and currently under the jurisdiction of the Customs Department, the fort had been heavily encroached upon by slum structures built over and around its historic fabric.

Following a detailed survey and verification of documents, 275 eligible hutment dwellers were rehabilitated in rehabilitation tenements at Kurla and Malad.

With the area now largely free of encroachments, the path has been cleared for scientific conservation and restoration of the monument. However, the rehabilitation process for one religious structure within the precinct is still underway.

Yogesh Desai, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G North Ward, said, "As part of the restoration plan, Mahim Fort will undergo scientific conservation and structural repairs. The works will include the excavation of a historic well, development of a pedestrian walkway within the fort precinct, and installation of protective fortification measures aimed at preserving the monument's foundation and ensuring its long-term survival."

Plans to boost tourism potential

Joshi said the civic body had undertaken extensive efforts to clear encroachments and safeguard the heritage structure, adding that plans are being drawn up to develop Mahim Fort into a prominent tourist destination.

Pandey noted that the fort serves not only as a heritage monument but also as a customs station, and said the restoration project would help enhance its historical significance, public appeal and tourism potential.

Originally built in the 13th century by King Bhimdev (Bhimbraj), Mahim Fort was attacked by the Sultan of Gujarat in the 14th century and later rebuilt by the Portuguese in the 16th century.

The 25-metre-high black stone fort served as a key defence post under various rulers, from Raja Bimba to the British. Nearby stand Bandra Fort and Worli Fort.

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Although Mahim Fort was declared a Grade-I heritage site and a state-protected monument in 1975, it fell into disrepair and became heavily encroached upon.

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