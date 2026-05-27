Mumbai: BMC Standing Committee Approves ₹2.37 Crore Plan To Restore And Maintain Heritage Fountains And Statues In Fort

Heritage landmarks across South Mumbai are set for restoration and enhanced upkeep under a newly approved BMC conservation project | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, May 28: The BMC Standing Committee on Wednesday approved a Rs 2.37 crore proposal to outsource the cleaning and maintenance of six heritage fountains and 16 statues located in the heritage precincts of Fort.

While clearing the proposal, the committee directed the civic administration to take assistance from conservation experts to ensure proper upkeep of the heritage structures.

Corporators raise concerns over poor upkeep

During the discussion on the proposal, corporators alleged that despite crores being spent on the maintenance of heritage statues and fountains, several structures continued to remain in a neglected and dilapidated condition.

Members pointed out that beggars were frequently seen sleeping behind the statues, while many heritage installations lacked even basic upkeep and cleanliness.

Expressing concern over the condition of the structures, Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde directed the civic administration to appoint a conservation expert to oversee their restoration and maintenance.

He also instructed officials to submit a detailed report before the committee on the steps taken by the BMC to preserve and protect the city’s heritage assets.

Major heritage landmarks covered under proposal

The proposal covers the maintenance of several prominent heritage fountains and statues in South Mumbai, including Flora Fountain, the Fitzgerald Fountain near Metro Cinema junction, Bandstand Monument at Cooperage Garden, Devidas Purushottam Kothari Pyaau near the GPO, and the Rustomji Mulji Fountain on Mint Road.

The 16 statues identified for upkeep include those of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj near the Gateway of India, B. R. Ambedkar on Madame Cama Road, and Rajiv Gandhi at Cooperage Garden.

Four marble statues — of Mahadev Govind Ranade, Sohrabji Shapoorji Bengali, Gopal Krishna Gokhale along Veer Nariman Road, and Dinshaw Maneckji Petit at Bhatia Garden on D. N. Road — are also part of the proposal.

Contractor to handle cleaning, security and conservation

The appointed contractor will be responsible for cleaning algae and mould from the heritage structures, maintaining electrical lamps, providing security, and preventing misuse of the precincts.

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The contract also mandates daily cleaning, weekly upkeep of grills, lawns and fountain tanks, maintenance of bronze fencing, and periodic polishing and conservator-approved cleaning of marble statues.

The BMC has recommended Jirnodhar Conservators Pvt. Ltd. for the contract, which was approved by the Standing Committee on Wednesday.

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