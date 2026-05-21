Mumbai: Hemophilia Awareness Programme To Be Held At Malad Civil Hospital

Mumbai To Host World Hemophilia Day 2026 Event With Doctors And Health Officials |

Mumbai: The Hemophilia Society Mumbai will celebrate World Hemophilia Day 2026 on May 22 at General Hospital Malad Civil, Malad West, with the participation of senior government health officials, doctors, patients, and families.

The event will be attended by the Health Secretary, Commissioner, Nodal Officer, Officers on Special Duty, healthcare administrators, and medical experts. The programme aims to raise awareness about hemophilia and strengthen access to affordable and timely treatment for patients across Maharashtra.

Jigar Kotecha, Secretary of the Hemophilia Society Mumbai Chapter, said the initiative will focus on government healthcare support, patient welfare, and improving treatment accessibility for people living with hemophilia and other bleeding disorders.

“World Hemophilia Day is observed globally on April 17, but awareness and patient support remain a continuous process. Our goal is to ensure that hemophilia patients receive clotting factors and timely treatment without delay,” Kotecha said.

According to the Maharashtra Health Department, the state has 5,497 registered hemophilia patients. Cases are classified as mild, moderate, and severe, with district-level day-care centres established to provide treatment and monitoring for moderate and severe patients.

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Medical experts said that while hemophilia has no cure, effective treatment is available through Anti Hemophilic Factor (AHF) replacement therapy, administered intravenously to control bleeding episodes.

Kotecha added that the organisation’s objective is to ensure “Treatment for All” by enabling free access to safe and advanced hemophilia care, including AHF therapy, extended half-life treatments, and newer medical options, while also supporting patient education, counselling, and family care.

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