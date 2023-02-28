Mumbai: Hectic search underway for engineer missing from ONGC installation

Representational photo

Mumbai: Hectic search is underway to trace the contractual electrical engineer who went missing from the ONGC offshore installation at Bombay High Field. A resident of Adoor in Kerala, Enos Varghese reportedly jumped off the offshore platform on Friday. He was deputed to the post only three weeks ago. Alleging foul play, his family lodged a complaint with the Mumbai police.

Son alerted father

The claim of Varghese jumping into the sea was made by his colleague Karan, a native of Gujarat. Varghese’s father, Regi Varghese, claimed that his son had sent messages to them that Karan is a habitual offender and will kill him.

As part of the search, the police have written to all police stations connected to the sea coast, asking them to contact the Yellow Gate police with information about anyone drifting ashore. They said that ONGC took help from the Navy and Coast Guard to search for Varghese, and that a helicopter was also deployed but no clues were found. The police have now sought CCTV footage of the platform to get to the bottom of the matter.

Regi Varghese told the Free Press Journal that his son would never jump into the sea. “He spoke to his mother on the day of disappearance. Enos said he would come home for Easter. He told his friends in the evening that his life was in danger. He was to come to Mumbai and catch a train to Vadodara that day,” he said, calling for a thorough probe.