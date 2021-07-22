Mumbai: Heavy to very heavy showers likely to hit city in 24 hours

After receiving incessant rainfall for four consecutive days, the city may witness heavy rainfall on Friday as well.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall may lash Mumbai and the suburbs, with extremely heavy showers at isolated places.

The weather department, on Wednesday, had issued a ‘red’ alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rains over the next three-four days in the western and central parts of the country.

The IMD also issued an ‘orange’ alert for Maharashtra’s east Vidarbha region, which includes districts such as Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Yavatmal, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also predicted moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers in city and suburbs with possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

“There is a possibility of gusty winds reaching 50 to 70 kmph in some areas,” an IMD official said.

There were six incidents of wall collapses and 21 tree falls in the city. Areas such as, Chembur, Sion and parts of Andheri have been flooded.

Meanwhile, the Ghat areas have received torrential rain throughout the day on Wednesday and Thursday. Breaking an all time record of highest 24 hour rainfall in July, Mahabaleshwar recorded 480 mm rain with 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Thursday. Before this, the highest 24 hour rainfall was recorded on July 7, 1977 at 439.8 mm.

Rain check:Mumbai has recorded 2001.4 mm of rains at the Santacruz observatory, which means a mere of 29 mm of rains will add up to 2000 mm for this season. Mumbai is already excess by 890 mm. Mumbai rains are nearly catering for the rest of the two months as well, the report said. This is a record fastest 2000 mm rainfall mark . The record for the fastest 2000 mm rainfall at Santacruz was in 1965, when it touched 2000 mm rainfall on July 30 in 60 days. Followed by 2005 when the total was surpassed on July 31, in 61 days.