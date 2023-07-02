Mumbai: Heavy Rains Hamper Vegetable Supply, Push Prices Up

Mumbaikars are nowhere near getting respite from soaring vegetable prices, thanks to the dip in supply owing to incessant rainfall in several parts of the state. Traders say that impact will be seen in days to come after the actual loss of vegetables will be assessed.

Mumbai receives most of the vegetables from Nasik, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli and other places in western Maharashtra. The city also receives vegetables from Gujarat and Karnataka. Heavy rainfall in most of these places in the last fortnight impacted the supply.

APMC claims that supply is hit around 40-50%

According to officials from the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi, the supply is hit by around 40 to 45 percent. “The price of some vegetables like tomato, drum stick and okra, and brinjal has doubled,” said the official. He added that prices of onion saw upto ₹5 rise and the retail price of green chilli crossed ₹ 100.

Meanwhile, a shocking video of onions being washed away in rain water went viral. Hundreds of kilos of onions were seen floating in rainwater and it was claimed that the incident happened in Nasik which is currently under the onslaught of heavy rains.

Small vehicles delivering vegetables

Traders at the wholesale market said that small vehicles laden with vegetables are arriving at the market. “In the last four to five days, the APMC saw the majority of small vehicles coming with vegetables,” said an administrative official from APMC. He added that despite a rise in the number of vehicles, quantity arriving in the market is less. Normally, the Mumbai APMC in Vashi receives around 500 trucks and 100 small vehicles laden with vegetables on a daily basis.

However, for the last one or two weeks, the supply has come down to 405 vehicles with the majority of them being small vehicles. “During rainfall, heavy vehicles could not bring vegetables from remote villages hitting the supply,” said the official.

Comparative prices of greens from last month:

Vegetables June 15 (price per Kg) July 01 (price per kg)

Cauliflower 40 80

Drumstick 50 120

Cabbage 30 60

peas 60 100

Brinjal 40 80

Chavli 40 80

Gavar (cluster bean) 60 80

Capsicum 50 80

Pointed Gourd 60 80

Tomato 50 110-120

Carrot 40 60