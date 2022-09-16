Mumbai: Heavy rainfall lashes city on Friday morning, services remain mostly unaffected

People enjoy monsoon at Gateway of India on Friday | Pic/Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall lashed the city on Friday morning which eventually resided in the afternoon. It rained 52 to 93 mm in the western suburbs from Malad to Dahisar, while Kandivali recorded the highest 93.2 mm of rainfall in a day. Local train services on the Central line were running 15 minutes behind schedule.

Meanwhile, the monthly target of 383 mm has already been surpassed after city recorded 396 mm of rainfall till September 16.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded 37.71 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending on Friday at 8.30 am. While eastern suburb recorded 43.38 mm and the western suburb figures stood at 36.88 mm. It rained more in the western parts of the city like Khar, Andheri, Malad, Goregaon, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar. Andheri subway was shut for some time due to water-logging in the morning. However, the intermittent rain in between did not affect the low-lying areas severely. The IMD Colaba observatory recorded 17.8 mm of rainfall and the Santacruz observatory recorded 18.9 mm of rain in 12 hours till evening 6 pm.

“It was raining heavily in the city due to low-pressure area over central parts of Uttar Pradesh & across east central and Northeast Arabian sea, south Gujarat region and West Madhya Pradesh. There is also a trough from the west-central Arabian to the cyclonic circulation with low pressure and strong westerly winds. Due to this, Mumbai and adjoining areas are witnessing heavy rain. The city can expect moderate rainfall on Saturday," a senior official from the IMD said.

"Train services on all the four suburban corridors are running smoothly, except few running behind the schedule by up to 15 minutes,” a Central Railway spokesperson informed. Western Railway, however, claimed that all services were running as per schedule, and no major water-logging was reported in the suburban side. BEST spokesperson said because of water-logging in a few areas due to continuous rainfall, all bus services were running as per schedule.

Incident of 11 trees and two house collapse while four short circuits were reported in the city. However, no injuries were reported to BMC's Disaster Management Cell.

Rainfall above 50mm

Malabar Hill - 56.88 mm

Malad - 72 mm

Kandivali - 93.2 mm

Dahisar - 81 mm

Borivali - 75 mm

Bhandup - 60 mm