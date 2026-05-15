Mumbai Heatwave Pushes Power Demand Above 4,500 MW; Cable Fault Leaves 3,000 Consumers Without Electricity In Dadar, Sitladevi And Matunga Road Areas

Residents in Dadar and nearby areas face prolonged outages after a cable fault disrupts electricity supply from the Sitladevi substation | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 14: Around 3,000 electricity consumers in Dadar, Sitladevi, and Matunga Road areas faced prolonged power outages on Tuesday after a cable fault disrupted supply from the Sitladevi Receiving Substation.

The disruption came at a time when Mumbai’s electricity demand crossed 4,500 MW due to rising temperatures and heavy use of air conditioners across the city.

According to power utility officials, the first disruption occurred between 4.30 am and 5.30 am. A second and more serious outage began around 11 am after a fault developed in a 33 KV feeder connected to the Sitladevi Receiving Substation.

Preliminary findings suggest the underground cable suffered minor damage during nearby civil works, which later escalated into a major supply problem.

Feeder fault triggered major disruption

Officials described the situation as “critical” because of the feeder fault and unusually high power demand across Mumbai. Engineers began phased restoration work from around 3 pm, carrying out load balancing and repair operations to restore supply in affected pockets.

Power supply was gradually resumed through the evening and fully restored by around 9 pm.

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Residents faced inconvenience during peak heat

Residents and shop owners in several housing societies and commercial establishments complained of severe inconvenience during the afternoon heat, with many buildings facing issues related to lifts, water pumps, and cooling systems.

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