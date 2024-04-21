Mumbai Heatwave: MMRDA Shields Workers From Soaring Mercury | Photo: Pixabay

Mumbai: To shield the thousands of workers involved in several key projects from intense heat, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has taken various proactive steps. Some of the crucial protection measures include rest sheds in the vicinity of the construction sites, distribution of ORS and provision of cool drinking water. Not to mention, workers are encouraged to drink water at regular intervals and given enough resting time.

In particular, the contractor at the site of the Surya Bulk water supply scheme has initiated preventive measures such as glucose distribution, regular doctor visits, periodic mock drills and training workers how to tackle problems related to heat stroke.

The contractors have been instructed to implement additional safety measures to protect construction workers. For instance, performing outdoor activities during peak hours of heat is avoided. Moreover, there is a provision of personal protective equipment to safeguard workers from scalding heat.

Weather updates are being regularly monitored to prepare emergency response plans to address heat-related emergencies. Other precautionary steps include the availability of doctors and ambulances to swiftly handle situations like sun strokes.