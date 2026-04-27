Mumbai Heatwave: Dry Taps, Warm Water Trouble Commuters At Central Railway Stations

Passengers struggle for drinking water at Mumbai railway stations amid rising summer heat | File Photo

Mumbai, April 27: With temperatures soaring past 34–36°C in the city, commuters at several Central Railway stations are grappling with a basic but critical issue: access to drinking water. At Chinchpokli railway station and Currey Road railway station, passengers say taps are often dry and water coolers dispense warm water, offering hardly any relief from the heat.

Commuters face shortage of drinking water

Lakhs of daily commuters are bearing the brunt as demand for drinking water rises sharply during peak summer. Several installed coolers are either non-functional or have poor cooling efficiency, especially in the afternoon.

New water taps at stations like Chinchpokli remain shut, reportedly due to water spillage and dampness concerns. “We expect at least basic facilities in such heat, but even drinking water is not available,” said a regular commuter.

Poor upkeep at CSMT kiosks

The situation is equally concerning at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), where water kiosks for long-distance passengers are in poor condition. Unhygienic surroundings, including spitting near basins, have made these facilities difficult to use. Commuters have demanded urgent cleaning and better upkeep.

Railways assure action

Railway officials have acknowledged the issue and said inspections will be carried out. “Non-functional coolers will be repaired and additional water arrangements are being planned,” an official said..

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Heat raises public health concerns

With heatwave-like conditions intensifying across Mumbai, the lack of safe and accessible drinking water at busy stations raises serious concerns about commuter welfare and public health.

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