Mumbai: Healthy Heritage Banyan Tree Allegedly Felled Outside Mithibai College In Vile Parle; Activist Seeks Probe, FIR

A Banyan tree outside Mithibai College in Vile Parle was allegedly cut down around 2am, prompting demands for a civic probe | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 29, 2026: A healthy heritage Banyan tree on the road outside Mithibai College at Vile Parle was allegedly felled at midnight, local activist Godfrey Pimenta has alleged in a letter to the BMC administration. He demanded an immediate probe, identification of those behind the tree felling, and an FIR against those responsible, seeking strict accountability.

Pimenta has flagged the alleged felling of the banyan tree in a letter to the BMC and police, raising concerns that mandatory procedures under tree-protection laws may have been bypassed.

He has sought an immediate probe and FIR, including verification of statutory permissions, identification of those who ordered and carried out the felling, and details of the contractor involved.

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Probe Into Midnight Felling

He has also sought preservation of CCTV footage and official records, including permissions and inspection reports, and an inquiry into why the tree was felled at around 2 am.

Pimenta has demanded action against those responsible if the felling is found to be unauthorised or in violation of applicable law. Chakrapani Alle, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of K West Ward, was not available for comment.

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