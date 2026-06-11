Mumbai Healthcare Upgrade: JJ Hospital Gets High-Tech DSA Machine, Boosting Advanced Patient Care And Minimally Invasive Treatment

The newly commissioned DSA machine at JJ Hospital will support advanced imaging and minimally invasive treatment for critical medical conditions | File Photo

Mumbai, June 11: In a major boost to advanced healthcare services in Maharashtra, Mumbai's prestigious government-run Sir JJ Hospital has commissioned a state-of-the-art Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) machine, enabling doctors to diagnose and treat complex vascular and neurological conditions with greater precision and without the need for major surgery.

Inauguration Of Advanced DSA Facility

The advanced imaging system was inaugurated on Wednesday by Dean Dr. Ajay Bhandarwar in the presence of Hospital Superintendent Dr. Sanjay Surase, Associate Dean Dr. Ranjit Mankeshwar, Deputy Dean Dr. Gajanan Chavan, and Head of the Interventional Radiology Department Dr. Avinash Gutte.

Hospital officials said the new facility will significantly enhance the institution's ability to manage critical conditions such as stroke, brain aneurysms, vascular disorders, gastrointestinal bleeding, trauma-related injuries and certain cancers.

The DSA machine provides highly detailed images of blood vessels, allowing doctors to identify abnormalities accurately and perform minimally invasive procedures in real time.

Minimally Invasive Procedures And Patient Benefits

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gutte said the technology represents a major advancement in patient care as it combines diagnosis and treatment through image-guided interventions.

The machine enables specialists to access affected blood vessels through tiny punctures rather than large surgical incisions, reducing the risks associated with conventional surgery.

Dean Dr. Bhandarwar said patients requiring advanced interventional radiology procedures will now be able to receive world-class treatment within the public healthcare system.

"Many complex conditions that previously required major surgery can now be treated through minimally invasive techniques, resulting in less pain, fewer complications, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery," he said.

Strengthening Emergency, Trauma And Specialized Care

The hospital administration noted that the new DSA facility will strengthen emergency and trauma care services while also supporting neurovascular, oncology and vascular interventions. As one of Maharashtra's leading referral hospitals, JJ Hospital caters to a large number of critically ill patients from across the state every day.

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Officials said the commissioning of the DSA machine is expected to improve access to advanced treatment, reduce waiting periods for critical procedures and ensure timely care for patients who depend on public healthcare services.

The addition of this cutting-edge technology marks another step towards modernising healthcare infrastructure and bringing sophisticated medical treatment closer to patients across Maharashtra.

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