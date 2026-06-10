Mumbai Healthcare Update: JJ Hospital Awaits 11-Acre Land Transfer For Proposed 200-Bed Cancer Treatment And Research Centre

JJ Hospital plans to expand cancer care services through a dedicated treatment and research facility on the proposed Byculla land parcel | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 10: The state-run JJ Hospital is awaiting the transfer of an 11-acre plot in Byculla from the Maharashtra government to expedite plans for a dedicated 200-bed cancer treatment and research facility within its campus.

Land Details And Current Status

The land, earlier occupied by the Richardson & Cruddas engineering unit, is currently under the custody of the Mumbai City Collector following the expiry of the company's 99-year lease. Hospital authorities have sought the entire plot, citing an urgent need for additional space to expand cancer care services.

Sources said a meeting involving senior officials from the state government and revenue department has been proposed to discuss the future of the land, but it is yet to take place.

Need For Dedicated Cancer Centre

Officials at JJ Hospital said the proposed cancer centre would help address the growing burden of cancer cases and reduce dependence on existing tertiary cancer hospitals, which often face long waiting periods.

The hospital currently lacks adequate space to house a dedicated cancer wing, particularly because many of its existing buildings are heritage structures unsuitable for installing advanced cancer treatment equipment.

JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College Dean Dr Ajay Bhandarwar stated that they have already sent a proposal to the state government regarding this. “The land is currently with the collector and they will allot only after state government’s approval,” said Dr Bhandarwar.

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Significance Amid New Developments

The proposal gains significance as a new 1,250-bed super-speciality wing is nearing completion on the JJ campus. Hospital authorities believe the additional 11-acre plot would allow the institution to create a comprehensive cancer treatment and research hub while strengthening affordable healthcare services for patients across Maharashtra.

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