Mumbai Healthcare Update: Mayor Ritu Tawde Proposes 'One Patient-One Relative' Policy For BMC Hospitals

Mayor Ritu Tawde has proposed limiting hospital attendants to one relative per patient to ease overcrowding in BMC hospitals | File Photo

Mumbai, July 13, 2026: To tackle overcrowding and improve infection control in civic hospitals, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has proposed introducing a 'One Patient-One Relative' policy and a Visitor Pass Management System across Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals.

In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, the Mayor suggested implementing the measures on a pilot basis at KEM Hospital, Sion Hospital and Nair Hospital.

Pilot Proposal For Hospitals

Under the proposed policy, only one relative of each admitted patient will be permitted to stay in the ward. The civic administration has also been urged to introduce a modern visitor pass system at hospital entrances, preferably with digital monitoring, to regulate access and prevent unnecessary movement inside hospital premises.

The Mayor has, however, recommended special relaxation for critically ill patients and those admitted to intensive care units (ICUs), allowing hospital authorities to issue additional passes to relatives on humanitarian grounds.

Aimed At Better Patient Care

According to the Mayor, the move is aimed at reducing congestion in hospital corridors and wards, improving cleanliness and infection control, and creating a better working environment for doctors and nurses.

"Effective crowd management will improve patient care and cleanliness standards, reduce waste and help maintain a sterile environment. It will also enable doctors and nurses to focus better on patient care," Tawde said.

Also Watch:

The proposal comes amid growing concerns over overcrowding in Mumbai's major civic hospitals, which cater to thousands of patients and their relatives from across Maharashtra every day.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/