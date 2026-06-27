Mumbai Healthcare Update: BMC Plans GIS-Enabled Patient Referral Network For Faster Transfers Across Civic Hospitals

BMC plans to introduce a GIS-enabled referral system to streamline patient transfers across its healthcare network | File Photo

Mumbai, June 26: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will develop a digital, computerised and GIS-based patient referral system to facilitate the seamless transfer of patients from dispensaries, health centres and polyclinics to general and super-speciality hospitals for advanced treatment, as directed by Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Prajakta Verma-Lavangare.

The proposed GIS-based referral system will digitally map BMC's network of dispensaries, health centres, polyclinics, general hospitals and super-speciality hospitals, enabling doctors to refer patients to the most appropriate facility based on the required speciality, bed availability and location.

The system is expected to reduce referral delays, improve coordination between healthcare facilities and ensure patients receive timely access to advanced treatment.

Inspection Reviews Healthcare Services

The directive was issued during Verma-Lavangare's inspection of the Chandanwadi Dispensary, Health Centre and Polyclinic under C Ward, the Suryakant Wagle Maternity Home at Thakurdwar, and the Municipal Laboratory in G North Ward.

She later chaired a review meeting at the BMC Headquarters to assess the functioning of the Public Health Department and civic healthcare facilities.

During the inspection, she reviewed the registration section, pharmacy, malaria unit, laboratory, treatment areas and sanitation facilities. She also assessed the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), disease trends, patient profiles, treatment protocols and operational challenges.

At the Chandanwadi Health Centre, she reviewed the implementation of National Health Mission programmes, including immunisation services. At the maternity home, she interacted with expectant mothers and enquired about the health of newborns.

Focus On Infrastructure Upgrade

Verma-Lavangare also directed officials to upgrade hospital infrastructure and strengthen primary healthcare services while maintaining BMC's reputation for quality patient care.

She stressed the need to improve facilities at maternity homes, enhance healthcare services for women and children, and ensure essential amenities at crematoriums.

Also Watch:

The inspection and review meeting were attended by Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Public Health) Sharad Ughade, Director (Medical Education and Major Hospitals) Dr Shailesh Mohite, Assistant Commissioners Alka Sasane and Yogesh Desai, along with other civic officials.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/