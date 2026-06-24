Mumbai: BMC Adopts ‘Patient First’ Model; Civic Chief Ashwini Bhide Reviews Healthcare Services And Hospital Projects In Western Suburbs

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide reviews healthcare facilities and ongoing hospital infrastructure projects in Borivali and Kandivali under the civic body's ‘Patient First’ initiative | File Photo

Mumbai, June 24: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed civic hospitals to adopt a comprehensive “Patient First” approach, emphasising quality healthcare, better patient facilities, improved maintenance, stronger security arrangements, and uninterrupted medical services across the city’s public healthcare network.

During a review visit on Tuesday to Shri Harilal Bhagwati Municipal Hospital in Borivali and Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (Shatabdi) Hospital in Kandivali, Bhide assessed healthcare services and ongoing infrastructure projects.

She held detailed discussions with doctors, officials and hospital staff on medical care, availability of medicines, cleanliness, modern equipment and patient amenities.

Stressing the need for citizen-centric healthcare, the Commissioner said every patient visiting a municipal hospital should receive timely, quality and respectful treatment. She instructed officials to make hospital processes more transparent, efficient and sensitive to the needs of patients and their families.

Focus On Patient-Centric Healthcare

Bhide also reviewed monsoon preparedness, measures to tackle waterlogging, drain-cleaning operations and action against illegal constructions in the surrounding areas, directing officials to ensure prompt implementation of civic services.

A major highlight of the visit was the inspection of the new 490-bed Harilal Bhagwati Hospital building in Borivali. Equipped with advanced medical infrastructure, the facility is expected to become operational soon.

The hospital will offer a range of super-speciality services, including cardiology, nephrology, orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, ophthalmology, ENT, dermatology, burns care and emergency services.

The Commissioner instructed authorities to expedite the commissioning of the new building while ensuring that services at the existing hospital continue without disruption.

Infrastructure Projects Reviewed

She also reviewed the functioning of Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana centres and other municipal health institutions. Special emphasis was placed on doctor availability, medicine storage, cleanliness, maintenance and hospital security.

At Kandivali’s Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (Shatabdi) Hospital, Bhide inspected the NICU, maternity and surgery departments. Officials informed her that construction of the 325-bed super-speciality hospital project has reached 48 per cent completion. She directed the administration to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

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The visit underscored the BMC’s focus on strengthening public healthcare infrastructure and enhancing patient experience through modern facilities and efficient service delivery.

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