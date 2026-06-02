Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadigaonkar Reviews Healthcare Facilities In Bandra, Santacruz; Directs Faster Upgrades At Civic Hospitals

Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadigaonkar inspects civic healthcare facilities and reviews infrastructure improvement works in Bandra and Santacruz | File Photo

Mumbai, June 2: Highlighting the importance of strengthening public healthcare infrastructure for the benefit of citizens, Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadigaonkar on Tuesday directed civic officials to expedite renovation and development works at the Kherwadi Urban Health Centre in Bandra and Vishnuprasad Nandray Desai Hospital in Santacruz.

During his inspection visit, Ghadigaonkar reviewed the condition of the healthcare facilities and emphasised the need for modernisation, improved sanitation, upgraded medical infrastructure and enhanced patient amenities.

He said both institutions cater to a large number of patients every day and therefore require timely repairs and better facilities to ensure efficient healthcare delivery.

Focus on Kherwadi Urban Health Centre

The Deputy Mayor particularly focused on the 25-bed maternity ward building at the Kherwadi Urban Health Centre, stating that urgent repairs and renovation are necessary.

He informed that a proposal for the work has already been prepared and asked officials to follow up and ensure speedy execution. He also appreciated the services provided by doctors, nurses and healthcare workers at the centre.

Review of facilities at Desai Hospital

At Vishnuprasad Nandray Desai Hospital, Ghadigaonkar interacted with doctors and patients to understand their concerns and requirements. He visited the surgery and orthopaedic departments and reviewed the availability of gynaecologists, ambulance services, medicines and medical equipment in the hospital.

He instructed officials to improve cleanliness, security arrangements and patient care facilities within the hospital premises. Stressing the importance of compassionate healthcare, he advised hospital staff to maintain a patient-friendly and empathetic approach while dealing with citizens.

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Call for better coordination

The Deputy Mayor also called for better coordination between civic authorities, healthcare institutions and local representatives to ensure that health-related development works are completed on time and in accordance with quality standards. He said citizens’ healthcare needs must remain a top priority for the civic administration.

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