Mumbai Healthcare Update: Govandi's Civic-Run Shatabdi Hospital Gets Operational USG Machine Following Bombay HC Order

Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Shatabdi Hospital | File Photo

Mumbai, November 12, 2026: Patients visiting the civic-run Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi can now access ultrasonography (USG) services after a new machine was installed and made operational, following directions from the Bombay High Court. The machine was procured using ₹12 lakh earmarked by the court for improving patient facilities at the hospital.

According to a senior administrative official, the USG machine has been installed and has started functioning. The court had set September 4 as the deadline for completing the process.

High Court Modifies Earlier Compensation Order

The development follows a Bombay High Court order modifying the October 6, 2025, decision of the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), which had directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to pay ₹12 lakh compensation to the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MALSA).

The original compensation order stemmed from a complaint alleging that ward boys and sanitation workers were conducting electrocardiograms (ECGs) on patients at the hospital.

During the inquiry, the hospital administration admitted that the post of ECG technician had remained vacant for nearly a year and ward boys were performing the tests. However, it could not produce evidence of their formal technical training.

Funds Redirected Towards Medical Facilities

When the matter reached the Bombay High Court, the court explored whether the compensation amount could instead be used directly for improving medical facilities at the hospital.

The hospital administration subsequently informed the civic body that it required a USG machine costing approximately ₹12 lakh, inclusive of a three-year warranty and five-year comprehensive maintenance contract.

The BMC agreed to transfer the amount to the hospital, and the respondent also consented to the proposal. Observing that the objective of compensation was to improve facilities for patients, the High Court modified its earlier direction and ordered that the money be used to procure the USG machine. Any amount remaining after procurement was to be spent on other patient-benefiting facilities.

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The installation and commencement of services have now translated the court's intervention into a tangible medical facility for patients at the Govandi hospital.

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