Mumbai Healthcare Update: BMC To Take Over Aarey Hospital For 30 Years, Must Fund Repairs And Operations

The proposed transfer is expected to pave the way for expanded outpatient and other healthcare services for Aarey residents and nearby tribal settlements | Photo Credits: Justdial

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: The state government is set to hand over its Health Department-run hospital in Aarey, Goregaon East, to the BMC for 30 years, but with a major financial catch.

The civic body will have to bear the entire cost of running and upgrading the facility, with no financial assistance from the state specified in the proposal.

The BMC will take charge of 1,932.20 sq. metres of government property, including the hospital premises and adjoining residential quarters. It will have to fund repairs, maintenance, medical equipment and healthcare services from its own coffers.

Hospital Currently Offers Only OPD Services

Located amid Aarey’s sprawling forest belt and tribal settlements, the hospital currently offers only outpatient (OPD) services. Although the area falls within BMC limits, the civic body has been unable to directly expand healthcare facilities because the property belongs to the state government.

Following repeated demands from local elected representatives, the proposed transfer includes 1,257.90 sq. metres of hospital premises and 674.30 sq. metres of adjoining government property.

According to the BMC proposal, the civic body will first conduct a technical inspection of the building and a structural audit, if required. The extent of repairs and renovation will then be assessed, followed by a cost estimate and separate administrative and financial approvals.

Once the work is completed, the BMC plans to introduce general OPD services, medicine distribution, laboratory testing, tuberculosis control programmes, immunisation and maternal and child healthcare facilities.

BMC To Bear All Financial And Legal Liabilities

However, under the proposed agreement, the BMC will have to extend all applicable state government healthcare schemes and benefits at the hospital throughout the 30-year lease period.

It will also be responsible for paying all applicable taxes, including income tax, professional tax, sales tax and GST, as well as obtaining every licence and statutory permission required to operate the facility.

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The state government will bear no responsibility for these liabilities, as per the proposal submitted to the BMC's upcoming Improvement Committee.

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