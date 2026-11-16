Mumbai Healthcare Update: BMC To Reserve 37 Global Hospital Beds For Civic Patients At Concessional Rates

The proposed BMC agreement with Global Hospital aims to expand access to specialised private healthcare for eligible patients referred through KEM Hospital | File Photo

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will reserve 37 beds at Global Hospital in Parel for eligible patients referred by the civic body under a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement will provide access to private tertiary healthcare facilities, including intensive care, emergency treatment, dialysis and other super-speciality services, at prescribed concessional rates.

Mayor Ritu Tawde announced the decision, stating that the arrangement would strengthen access to advanced healthcare for ordinary Mumbaikars while protecting public interest. The MoU will be signed in the Mayor's presence.

37 Beds To Be Reserved For BMC Patients

Global Hospital has a total capacity of 245 beds, of which 15 per cent, or 37 beds, will be earmarked for BMC-referred patients. These will include general beds, ICU facilities and beds for patients requiring emergency, dialysis and specialised treatment.

According to the Mayor, eligible patients will be able to avail themselves of treatment at prescribed concessional rates linked to Central and Maharashtra government healthcare schemes.

KEM Hospital To Oversee Patient Referrals

KEM Hospital will oversee the implementation of the arrangement. The selection of eligible patients, assessment of their medical requirements and referral to Global Hospital will be carried out through the KEM Hospital Dean. The civic body intends to ensure transparency and accountability in the referral process.

Tawde said the agreement would open up avenues for future patient care while safeguarding the BMC's legal rights and addressing pending claims from the past.

Mayor Stresses Monitoring And Transparency

She said public and private healthcare facilities could complement each other through proper coordination. While private hospitals have advanced technology and specialised treatment capabilities, the BMC has an extensive public healthcare network to identify and reach patients in need.

The Mayor also stressed the need for regular monitoring to ensure that the reserved beds are actually available, patients do not face unnecessary hurdles in accessing treatment and charges remain transparent.

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The civic body hopes the initiative will serve as a model for developing similar arrangements with other eligible private hospitals in the city.

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