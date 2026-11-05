Mumbai Healthcare Update: 4 BMC Hospitals To Get 3-Tesla MRI Services After 7-Year Delay; Testing Under Way

New MRI machines at KEM, Sion, Nair and Cooper hospitals are expected to improve access to advanced diagnostic facilities for Mumbai patients | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 4, 2026: After nearly seven years of delay and 11 rounds of re-tendering, four major civic hospitals in Mumbai are finally set to resume or introduce MRI services with the installation of advanced 3-Tesla machines at KEM, Sion, Nair and Cooper hospitals.

Testing and demonstration of the machines began on Wednesday, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) aiming to make the facilities operational for patients within 15 days after completion of the process.

The new machines are expected to improve diagnostic accuracy by providing clearer images and ease the long waiting periods faced by patients who currently have to approach other hospitals or private diagnostic centres for MRI scans.

At KEM Hospital, the existing MRI machine frequently developed technical faults. With only one machine available, patients had to wait between two to four hours for an investigation. At Nair Hospital, MRI services had remained suspended for the past four years after the old machine became non-functional. Patients were consequently referred to Sion Hospital for scans.

Testing And Installation At Four Hospitals

Confirming the development, KEM Hospital Dean Dr Harish Pathak said the installation of the new MRI machine had been completed and testing would begin on October 5. Services would be opened to patients after the testing process. Similar testing and demonstration procedures are planned at the other three hospitals.

The installation is expected to provide significant relief to patients, particularly those requiring MRI scans for neurological disorders, serious illnesses and other medical conditions. The absence of functional machines at some civic hospitals had forced patients to travel to other facilities, adding to their inconvenience and treatment costs.

Relief For Patients

The availability of MRI facilities within BMC hospitals is also expected to reduce the dependence of economically weaker patients on private diagnostic centres, where scans can be expensive. Once operational, the machines will allow patients to undergo investigations at their respective civic hospitals, reducing the need to travel elsewhere and wait for appointments.

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The introduction of 3-Tesla technology is expected to strengthen diagnostic facilities across the civic hospital network and improve access to advanced medical investigations for thousands of patients.

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