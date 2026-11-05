Mumbai: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital In Santacruz East To Suspend Full Operations For 90 Days After Diwali; Patients To Be Shifted

Patients from Santacruz and neighbouring areas will have to visit other civic hospitals for emergency and specialised treatment during the renovation period | File Photo

Mumbai, November 4, 2026: Patients from Santacruz, Khar, Vakola, Kalina and neighbouring areas will have to travel to Bandra, Kurla or Vile Parle for emergency and specialised treatment as the BMC-run V N Desai Hospital in Santacruz East suspends full-fledged operations for 90 days after Diwali.

During this period, only outpatient department (OPD) services will continue through temporary container facilities on the hospital premises, while other services will remain suspended.

The closure is expected to inconvenience patients who depend on the 276-bed civic hospital for affordable healthcare, particularly those requiring inpatient treatment, surgeries, emergency care and specialist consultations.

Patients requiring emergency medical attention will be transported by ambulances to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra or Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health) Sharad Ughade said.

Hospital staff will be temporarily shifted to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra and Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari to ensure continuity of healthcare services at these facilities.

Reason For The 90-Day Shutdown

Confirming the shutdown, Ughade said the hospital's full-fledged operations would remain suspended for 90 days after Diwali to facilitate major electrical and sewerage work. Explaining the reason behind the closure, he said the hospital building falls under the C2 category and needs to be vacated to undertake the renovation.

"The hospital building falls under the C2 category and is required to be vacated for renovation. However, the civil work has been carried out, and now major electrical work has to be undertaken. The building needs to be vacated," he said.

Ughade added that the civic administration had consulted all stakeholders, including important committees, before taking the decision. He also expressed confidence that the work would be completed before the 90-day deadline and that normal hospital operations would resume without further delay.

Local Representatives Raise Concerns

The renovation plan had also drawn questions from local representatives, who pointed out that nearly 80 per cent of the renovation work was reportedly complete. They had expressed apprehension over the possibility of the three-month shutdown being extended.

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The BMC has maintained that vacating the building is necessary to undertake the remaining electrical and sewerage work safely. The hospital is expected to resume full-fledged operations after completion of the renovation.

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