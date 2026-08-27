Mumbai Healthcare Crisis: Ghatkopar’s Rajawadi Hospital Faces 30 Per Cent Doctor Shortage; Single RMO Handles 400–500 Patients Per Shift

Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar is facing increased pressure on its medical staff amid a reported shortage of doctors | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 27, 2026: Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar is facing an acute shortage of Resident Medical Officers (RMOs) in its Department of Medicine, with a single doctor reportedly handling 400–500 patients during a shift and as many as 800 patients on a recent Sunday, former BMC Leader of Opposition Pravin Chheda has alleged.

In a letter to the BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner (City & Health), Chheda sought urgent deployment of additional RMOs, warning that the shortage was placing an excessive workload on the available doctors and could affect patient care.

Shortage Adds Pressure During Monsoon

Chheda said the situation was particularly concerning during the monsoon, when cases of dengue, malaria and leptospirosis increase. He alleged that the shortage was resulting in long queues and putting additional pressure on the existing medical staff.

“When I discussed the issue with the hospital superintendent Dr Bharti Rajulwar, she said multiple doctors are on leave and that is why there is a long queue,” Chheda said.

He questioned the administration’s decision to allow multiple doctors to remain on leave simultaneously, calling it “mismanagement” that was causing delays and increasing pressure on the available manpower.

Chheda said he was not satisfied with the response from the hospital administration and therefore approached the BMC’s Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health), seeking immediate intervention and additional manpower.

High Patient Footfall

Rajawadi Hospital is a key healthcare facility serving residents of Mumbai’s eastern suburbs. Its OPD witnesses a daily footfall of around 2,500–3,000 patients, while registration begins at 8 am. The hospital also admits around 125 patients daily to its inpatient department (IPD).

The hospital currently has 596 beds, including 11 ICU beds, 20 NICU beds, 10 trauma beds and six dialysis stations. The high patient load, coupled with the reported shortage of medical staff, has raised concerns over overcrowding and the need for strengthening and modernising the facility.

Chheda has urged the BMC headquarters to take immediate steps to reinforce the Medicine Department and ensure uninterrupted healthcare services for the large number of patients dependent on the hospital.

An administrative official from the hospital said there is around a 30% shortage of doctors in the Medicine Department. With the rise in patient numbers during the monsoon, the existing doctors are facing additional workload and pressure, the official said.

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Three Newborns' Death

Rajawadi Hospital has reported the deaths of three newborns in a single day on Wednesday, raising serious questions about the hospital’s neonatal care system and the availability of healthcare facilities. Following the incident, MNS office-bearers confronted the hospital’s medical superintendent on Thursday.

The incident has also triggered discussions over the administration’s functioning, while raising concerns among the affected families. However, Medical Superintendent Dr Rajulwala declined to comment on the matter.

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