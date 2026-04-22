Mumbai Healthcare Breakthrough: K J Somaiya Hospital Develops 10-Minute Haemophilia Test, Slashes Cost To ₹100–₹150

K J Somaiya Hospital introduces rapid haemophilia test delivering results within minutes | File Photo

Mumbai, April 22: The Mumbai-based K J Somaiya Hospital and Research Centre has achieved a major breakthrough in making haemophilia diagnosis faster and more accessible by developing three new testing techniques that can detect the condition within 5 to 10 minutes. The announcement was made at Somaiya Ayurvihar on the occasion of World Hemophilia Day.

Diagnosis gap in India

Experts noted that while around 26,000 haemophilia patients are registered in India, the actual number could be close to 1 lakh, with nearly three out of four cases going undiagnosed in time.

New rapid testing methods

The newly developed methods include a rapid test for Factor VIII inhibitors, a latex agglutination-based test for Factor VIII antibodies, and a point-of-care test to measure levels of the drug Emicizumab. Unlike traditional tests that take 4 to 6 hours and cost up to ₹15,000, these new techniques deliver results in 10–15 minutes at a cost of about ₹100–₹150.

Impact on treatment

Faster diagnosis is expected to help doctors initiate treatment promptly, reducing complications and the risk of severe bleeding. The tests can also be extended to primary healthcare centres, improving accessibility beyond major hospitals.

Institutional vision and research backing

Samir Somaiya, Chairman of the KJ Somaiya Medical Trust, said Somaiya Ayurvihar is being developed as an integrated life space, with a strong focus on cancer and blood disorder care through combined efforts in bone marrow transplant, clinical research, and innovation.

The research behind the innovation is robust, with one point-of-care test showing 93% sensitivity and 99% specificity and being accepted for publication in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis.

The work has been supported by the Indian Council of Medical Research and the Department of Biotechnology, and all three tests are under provisional patent applications.

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Need for timely detection

With nearly 25–30% of patients developing inhibitors that complicate treatment, timely diagnosis can significantly impact outcomes. Dr Shrimati Shetty said India faces a shortage of coagulation labs and maintaining them is complex, adding that rapid diagnostic innovations can make testing faster and more accessible for patients.

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