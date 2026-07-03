Mumbai Healthcare: BMC Partners With Fractal Analytics To Pilot AI-Powered Vaidya AI Across Municipal Hospitals

BMC has partnered with Fractal Analytics to pilot the AI-powered Vaidya AI platform at selected municipal hospitals in Mumbai | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, July 3, 2026: In a major step towards integrating artificial intelligence into public healthcare, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fractal Analytics Limited to pilot Vaidya AI, an AI-powered healthcare platform designed to improve patient communication, assist doctors during consultations and streamline hospital administration across its healthcare institutions.

The MoU was signed in the presence of BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, who said the initiative would strengthen Mumbai's public healthcare system by supporting doctors and healthcare workers in managing their daily workload more efficiently.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Prajakta Verma-Lavangare said the technology would enable medical staff to focus more on patient care while improving operational efficiency.

AI Platform To Enhance Care

The AI platform will facilitate multilingual communication with patients, collect preliminary medical information before consultations, explain blood test reports in simple language, and provide health-related information and advisories in multiple languages. It will also assist hospital administrators through AI-powered dashboards and automate routine administrative functions.

Vaidya AI will be integrated with the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) already operational in BMC hospitals. The civic body's WhatsApp chatbot, hospital portals and administrative systems will also be linked with the AI platform to reduce manual workload and improve service delivery.

Pilot Across Civic Hospitals

The pilot project will be implemented at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar General Hospital in Kandivali, Rajawadi Hospital and selected municipal dispensaries. During the trial phase, the BMC will evaluate staff training, citizen feedback, system performance and cybersecurity before considering a citywide rollout.

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According to the civic administration, Vaidya AI is part of the IndiaAI Mission and has contributed to the development of foundational AI models for healthcare and governance.

The BMC said the initiative marks a significant move towards leveraging artificial intelligence to make Mumbai's public healthcare services more accessible, efficient and patient-centric.

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