BMC Speeds Up HMIS Rollout, Pushes AI-Driven Healthcare Across Mumbai Municipal Hospitals

Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Prajakta Verma-Lavangare reviews healthcare services and directs faster HMIS implementation and AI adoption across BMC municipal hospitals | File Photo

Mumbai, July 2, 2026: Calling for greater use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to modernise municipal healthcare, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Prajakta Verma-Lavangare has directed suburban hospitals to accelerate the implementation of the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) and adopt AI-based solutions to improve patient care, hospital administration and performance monitoring.

During a surprise inspection of K B Bhabha Municipal General Hospital in Bandra (West) on Tuesday evening, Verma-Lavangare instructed hospital authorities to fast-track the HMIS rollout and leverage AI for performance monitoring and routine hospital management.

Technology-Driven Healthcare

She reviewed patient care, medicine availability, treatment protocols, hospital infrastructure and sanitation facilities, including male and female wards and the neonatal unit. She also assessed the progress of the hospital's ongoing redevelopment project aimed at expanding capacity.

Emphasising technology-driven governance, she said AI could simplify several day-to-day hospital functions, including staff attendance, patient registration, healthcare service management, medicine inventory and performance evaluation. She directed hospital administrators to adopt citizen-friendly digital initiatives that improve efficiency and service delivery.

Hospital Redevelopment Reviewed

The Additional Municipal Commissioner also reviewed redevelopment work and healthcare services at Siddharth Municipal General Hospital, Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal General Hospital and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Municipal Centenary Hospital, Govandi.

Along with officials from the Hospital Infrastructure Cell, she examined redevelopment challenges, project timelines and manpower deployment, directing officials to ensure that all projects are completed within the stipulated schedule.

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Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Chandrakant Pawar and other senior officials were present during the inspection. The BMC said the measures are aimed at modernising suburban hospitals through digital technologies while enhancing patient care and operational efficiency.

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