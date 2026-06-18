Mumbai Health Update: KEM Hospital To Get New MRI Machine After Years Of Frequent Breakdowns

KEM Hospital is set to upgrade its diagnostic infrastructure with a new MRI machine aimed at reducing service disruptions | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 18: After years of patients and doctors grappling with frequent breakdowns of the existing MRI machine, KEM Hospital is finally set to get a new MRI facility, with BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr Vipin Sharma directing officials to expedite its installation and commissioning.

The move is expected to provide significant relief to thousands of patients who depend on the civic-run tertiary care hospital for advanced diagnostic services.

During a review visit to Seth G.S. Medical College and KEM Hospital on Thursday, Dr Sharma assessed the progress of infrastructure works related to the new MRI machine and instructed officials to complete the remaining work on priority.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has procured four MRI machines through its central purchase department for deployment at four major civic hospitals, including KEM.

New MRI facility on priority

The installation of the new MRI machine is expected to reduce disruptions in diagnostic services caused by recurring technical issues with the existing equipment.

KEM Hospital, one of Maharashtra's largest public healthcare institutions, caters to thousands of patients daily, many of whom rely on timely MRI scans for diagnosis and treatment planning.

Apart from reviewing diagnostic infrastructure, Dr Sharma also conducted a detailed assessment of the Hospital Management and Information System (HMIS), a digital platform designed to integrate patient registration, appointments, laboratory reports, medical records, medicine distribution and billing services.

He emphasised that effective implementation of the system would help improve transparency, reduce waiting times and ensure more efficient delivery of healthcare services.

Hospital officials briefed him on the functioning of the HMIS platform and the challenges faced during its implementation. Dr Sharma directed all departments to work in coordination and maximise the use of digital systems to make healthcare services more accessible and citizen-friendly.

Focus on digital healthcare systems

The review also focused on strengthening cancer care services at the hospital. As KEM Hospital marks its centenary year, Dr Sharma directed officials to explore the modernisation of the hospital's PET scan facility and related oncology services.

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He instructed the administration to prepare a comprehensive status report after undertaking a joint review with the adjoining Tata Cancer Hospital to identify opportunities for technological upgrades and collaborative improvements.

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